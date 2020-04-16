Ensure adequate arrangements for migrant labourers, stranded people: Centre to states,Union Territories

The directive assumes significance as there have been recent instances of migrants unrest in Maharashtra and Gujarat.
All states and Union Territories have been asked to ensure adequate arrangements for safety, shelter and food security of migrant labourers and stranded people, according to an official communique. The directive assumes significance as there have been recent instances of migrants unrest in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Besides, there are reports that migrant labourers were facing problems in arranging food and shelter for them and their families due to the ongoing lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has asked the states that district collectors must appoint nodal officers who would be responsible for coordinating the arrangements for migrant labourers, it said.
“Each camp should be put in charge of a senior officer,” a Home Ministry spokesperson said in a tweet on Thursday.
The cabinet secretary has asked all chief secretaries to ensure adequate arrangements for safety, shelter and food security of migrant labourers and stranded persons, the spokesperson said.
