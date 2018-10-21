Enlist under Ayushman Bharat: Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das urges Tata hospitals

Around 50-per cent patients (non-Tata Group employees) get admitted to such hospitals and the state government would bear their medical expenses under the scheme.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Sunday met with officials of Tata Steel and Tata Motors and urged them to enlist hospitals run by the companies, under the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ healthcare scheme.

Around 50-per cent patients (non-Tata Group employees) get admitted to such hospitals and the state government would bear their medical expenses under the scheme, an official release said.

Das said a state-level committee headed by the health secretary has been formed to resolve issues faced by the empaneled hospitals.

The Tata Group officials assured the chief minister that they would prepare a proposal and meet him in the state

capital Ranchi soon, and work towards the empanelment of the hospitals run by them here, the release said.

Das added that the management of Tata Main Hospital and Tata Motors Hospital will prepare the proposal in 10 days to start the process for empanelment.