Enhanced compensation of Rs 50 lakh for kin of Haryana STF personnel who die in line of duty

The Haryana Police has decided to give an enhanced compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the next-of-kin of those personnel of the state's Special Task Force (STF) who lose their lives in the line of duty.

The Haryana Police has decided to give an enhanced compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the next-of-kin of those personnel of the state’s Special Task Force (STF) who lose their lives in the line of duty. Besides this, the children of those Haryana police officers who die in any riots/action will also get school fee reimbursement of Rs 1 lakh per annum up to four years subject to a maximum limit of Rs 4 lakh. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Haryana Police and the HDFC Bank Limited in the presence of Director General (headquarters) K K Mishra at Panchkula today.

Speaking on this occasion, Mishra said as part of the agreement inked with the bank, the police personnel who suffer permanent disability would be given Rs 30 lakh as compensation and those who bear partial disability would get Rs 5 lakh. Similarly, the insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh being given to the next-of-kin of police personnel on their natural death has also been enhanced to Rs 2.5 lakh.

All police officers would get Rs 30 lakh in case of an accidental death and Rs 2.5 lakh in case of a natural death. The bank is also providing various free services such as zero balance bank account, free ATM withdrawal, balance enquiry and issuance of demand draft. The STF was set up in January this year to deal with the menace of organised crime.

