Enhance security before holding panchayat elections next month, says Congress

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president G A Mir Saturday asked the government to enhance security measures before holding panchayat elections in the state next month.

Panchayat elections are scheduled in the state in nine phases between November 17 and December 11.

“The candidates (fighting the four-phased urban local bodies polls beginning October 8) be given fool-proof security as they are facing threat (to their lives). The government should enhance security measures before holding elections to panchayats,” Mir said, addressing an election meeting in Gujarnagar in Jammu.

Accusing the BJP of spreading hate and communal divide in the society, he said the Congress has a secular and progressive agenda for the state, which strengthens the unity and integrity of all three regions — Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

“During the UPA government at the Centre, the state had received liberal funding and witnessed remarkable development. But during the four-and-a-half-year rule of the BJP, the development of the state halted. It failed on all fronts and to hide its failure the BJP is spreading hate and communal divide in the society which is suicidal for the state and the country,” he alleged.

The Congress leader cautioned people against communal and divisive forces, who are posing a threat to the secular fabric of the state and the nation.

“Congress has always projected and promoted the interest of all sections of the pluralistic society of India, as this country belongs to the people of all religions and faiths, but certain forces are indulging in the politics of hatred and divisiveness which will harm unity and harmony in the country,” he said.

He asked Congress workers to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.