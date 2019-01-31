Engineering aspirants take note: IIT-Delhi to implement 10% upper caste quota from 2019-20, increase seats by 12.5%

The institute will implement the EWS quota for upper castes beginning from the next academic year.

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) has decided to increase its seats by 12.5 per cent in the academic year 2019-2020, as per the directions of the Ministry of Human Resource Development. The increase in the percentage of seats has been done to accommodate the 10 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections that the Parliament approved earlier this month. The institute will implement the EWS quota for upper castes beginning from the next academic year.

The MHRD has directed all central educational institutions to introduce the 10 per cent quota from the new academic session starting in July, and finalise their implementation plan latest by March 31.

IIT-D Director V Ramgopal Rao told The Indian Express that the seats will be increased by 12.5 per cent this year and the remaining in the next year. Regarding this, financial requirements are supposed to be submitted to the government, which is in process of doing. Also, the communication has to go to the central JEE coordinating office, as there is a need to know the exact number of seats expected to increase.

He also said that the major requirement in terms of funds will be for hostels, as classroom space will not be an issue.

Rao added that roughly they have 10,000 students and need to take in 2,500 more students. The large hostels have a capacity of about 800 students. So at least three more hostels are required. But as there is no space for new hostels, so there will need to demolish the 50-year-old hostels, which have about 300 seats and make larger hostels.

He mentioned that the institute was going by the MHRD directive and would think about the constitutionality of upper caste reservations only when the Supreme Court takes a decision in that regard.