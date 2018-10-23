Engineer accused of murder held after 150 km chase near Delhi

Accused entered the world of crime, after completing his engineering degree in 2015.

A murder accused, Akshay Dagar, was caught after a 150 km long chase by the Delhi Police said. He has been accused in a double murder case in the national capital. Dagar, an engineering gradute, is accused of gunning down rival gangsters, Sandeep alias Mental and Pawan, at Bamnoli village in Delhi’s Dwarka area.

According to the police, the 25-year old had entered the world of crime, after completing his engineering degree in 2015. He had earned his degree from a college in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh.

While giving details of the double murder case, the Delhi Police said that on May 2, Dagar and an accomplice Rajiv alias Monu allegedly shot down two rival gangsters, Sandeep alias Mental and Pawan at Bamnoli village in Dwarka. The deceased were on their way to attend a hearing. A dispute in property is said to be the prime motive behind the double murder, the police added, as per Hindustan Times.

In June, Delhi Police arrested Rajiv alias Monu. However, Dagar continued to be on the run. Elaborating further, the police said, it was trailing Dagar since last five months. A police official told the paper, that last week, they had zeroed down on the location where he was hiding in a village near Kalka in Haryana, but could not aapproach the house due to some circumstances.

Recently, a police team, saw him leaving the house along with a woman based in Delhi in a four-wheeler. He was even asked to stop, but Dagar managed to give cops the slip. The police had also asked for back up from Delhi to incept the car.

Dagar was driving at dangerously high speed to stay ahead on the National Highway 1. On a number of occasions, the accused took narrow streets of nearby villages. His luck soon ran out after a Delhi Police team , comprising five officers, intercepted his vehicle. After his arrest, police recovered a pistol and two cartridges from him.