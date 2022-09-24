‘Engage more often with Opposition parties’: Venkaiah Naidu’s advice to PM Modi

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday had a word of advice for Narendra Modi when he said that the Prime Minister should engage more often with opposition parties in a bid to clear any “misunderstandings” about his decisions.

Addressing a book-launching event, Naidu heaped praises on PM Modi and lauded him for his efforts across various sectors including external affairs, healthcare, technology, adding that India’s standing in the world has improved drastically due to Modi’s leadership.

“India is now a force to reckon with, its voice is now heard across the world. In such a short span, it is not an ordinary thing. This is because of his actions, because of the guidance he is giving to the people and because of progress that India is making,” Naidu said while launching a series of PM Modi’s speeches condensed in a book titled “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas – Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks (May 2019-May 2020)”.

However, Naidu pointed out that despite India’s meteoric rise, the opposition is still untrusting of PM Modi’s tactics “because of some misunderstandings, maybe out of some political compulsions”.

“Over a period of time these misunderstandings will also be cleared. The Prime Minister should also often meet more and more sections of the political leadership this side and that side,” the former Vice President said.

Asking the opposition political parties to be more flexible in its approach and respect the democratic principles, Naidu said, “They must also be open-minded… you all should also understand that you are rivals not enemies. All parties must respect each other, the institution of the prime minister, institution of the president, institution of the Chief Minister. All institutions should be respected and that has to be kept in mind by one and all.”