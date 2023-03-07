Enforcement Directorate to quiz Manish Sisodia in Tihar jail in Delhi excise policy case

A day after the Rouse Avenue court sent former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20, the Enforcement Directorate will quiz and record his statement in Tihar jail on Tuesday in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy case, reported ANI. The ED officials will reach Tihar jail around noon and question him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

This comes after the CBI didn’t seek further custody of the former minister on Monday, and told the court that it may ask for his remand in future, if required.

Sisodia was arrested on February 26 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case which pertains to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

The ED also made a fresh arrest in this case as it took into custody Hyderabad-based liquor businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai on Monday evening. The businessman, alleged to have represented the ‘South Group’ of liquor traders in this case, is the 11th person to be arrested in the case by the federal probe agency. He was taken to custody under criminal sections of the PMLA following a long session of questioning.

Meanwhile, jail officials have said that Sisodia is kept in a senior citizen’s cell under the surveillance of CCTV cameras, and he is not sharing the cell with anyone.

Sisodia has been allowed to keep his prescribed medicines, and is also permitted to carry a pair of spectacles, a diary, a pen, and a copy of The Gita during the judicial custody period by the Delhi court. As requested by Sisodia’s side, the court also directed the Jail superintendent to consider the request of keeping the accused in the vipassana cell/ Meditation cell.