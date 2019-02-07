Enforcement Directorate to grill Robert Vadra again today in money laundering case

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra is set to appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) for another round of questioning on Thursday at 10:30 am, a report in The Indian Express said.

On Wednesday, Vadra had appeared before the ED in the case related to the alleged purchase of properties in London. This was the first time when Robert Vadra appeared in person before any agency. The ED grilled him for about six hours in its money laundering probe. Vadra had arrived at the ED’s Jamnagar House at 3.45 pm and left at 9.35 pm. He was accompanied by his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She, however, left the ED office after dropping her husband.

Last week, a Delhi court had granted interim bail to Vadra in this case and had directed him to appear before the ED and cooperate in the investigation. The agency told the court that it had received information about Vadra’s several properties in London including two houses and several flats.

If reports are to go by, a team of seven ED officials of the rank of Deputy Director and Assistant Directors grilled Vadra. The officials involved in interrogation asked Vadra about transactions, purchase and possession of assets in London.

Soon after Robert Vadra’s questioning, his lawyer Suman Jyoti Khaitan told news agency ANI that his client has given an undertaking that he will appear before Enforcement Directorate when summoned.

“All charges against him are wrong. We will cooperate with the agency 100 per cent,” Khaitan said.

“He (Vadra) felt that something wrong is going to happen. He on his own went to the court and said he is going to appear voluntarily before the ED. He asked the court to give him the date to appear before the ED. He appeared before the ED on his own even without receiving summons. He answered every question he was asked. The matter is sub-judice, I cannot tell more. We have given the undertaking,” the lawyer added.

The case pertains to the ownership of 1.9 million pounds of undisclosed assets abroad. The property allegedly belongs to Vadra.

The ED had lodged a money laundering case against Manoj Arora, Vadra’s close aide, after his role surfaced during a probe by the Income Tax Department into another case against absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari. Bhandari is said to be Vadra’s close aide. The London property was allegedly bought by Bhandari and sold in 2010 for the same amount despite incurring additional expenses on its renovation.

According to the agency, the property was part of the kickbacks received in a petroleum deal. The money was transferred by Santech International, FZC, a UAE-based company controlled by Bhandari.