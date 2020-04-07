Enforce total lockdown in Dharavi, local MP Rahul Shewale urges Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

By: |
Updated: April 7, 2020 5:44:48 PM

The Dharavi Sport Complex must be converted into a quarantine zone. A separate public distribution system must be set up for Dharavi to deliver essential items.

A separate public distribution system must be set up for Dharavi to deliver essential items.

Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale on Tuesday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to completely lock down Dharavi, one of the most congested urban areas in the world, in order to prevent
it from emerging as a COVID-19 hotspot. The area, a massive maze of shanty colonies, small scale units and squalor, is part of Shewale’s constituency and currently has seven coronavirus positive persons.

“If the virus is not contained in Dharavi, then Mumbai will be in serious trouble. The spread of coronavirus can be
very fast in Dharavi due to the congestion,” the Shiv Sena MP said. “The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation must take over all hospitals and reserve them for COVID-19 patients.

Related News

The Dharavi Sport Complex must be converted into a quarantine zone. A separate public distribution system must be set up for Dharavi to deliver essential items. State reserve police force should be stationed to enforce a total lockdown,” he added

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Enforce total lockdown in Dharavi local MP Rahul Shewale urges Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Free one-month auto insurance! This company offers 1-month policy extension without charges
2AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam: Christian Michel’s interim bail plea citing coronavirus risk in jail dismissed
3West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar appeals to CM, ministers, MLAs to take a pay cut to fight COVID-19