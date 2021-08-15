Energy independence to Gatishakti and more: PM Modi underlines ‘Aatmanirbhar’ roadmap for India at 100

PM Modi gave a a clarion call for 'Sabka Prayas' along with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' for building a new India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India has to march ahead with new pledges for the next 25 years, while giving a clarion call for ‘Sabka Prayas’ along with ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ for building a new India.
He also chalked out his government’s key plans over the next two years which have been marked as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. It includes a range of schemes and programmes aimed at developing several sectors and uplifting the underprivileged class of the society.
“Amrut Kaal will go on for 25 years. However, we must not wait for 25 years for achieving our targets. We must get to work right now! The nation needs to change and we need to change as citizens as well according to the changing times,” the prime minister said.
“Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” is the government’s initiative to mark 75 years of India’s Independence, a tribute to freedom fighters and freedom struggle. A series of events are being organised across the country to mark the occasion.
Here are the key plans announced by PM Modi:
- Target of becoming ‘energy independent’ by 2047 through a mix of mix of electric mobility, gas-based economy, doping ethanol in petrol and making the country a hub for hydrogen production. “For India to progress, for Atmanirbhar Bharat, energy independence is the call of the hour. India has to take a pledge that it will be energy independent by the year we celebrate 100th year of Independence,” he said.
- Roadmap for ‘energy independent’ India is to increase usage of natural gas in the economy, setting up a network of CNG and piped natural gas network across the country, blending 20 per cent ethanol in petrol and electric mobility.
- Setting up of a National Hydrogen Mission to make India the new global hub of green hydrogen and its largest exporter.
- Reservation is being ensured for Dalits, STs, backwards and general category poor, PM Modi said and announced that the government will fortify the rice distributed to the poor via different schemes such as Midday Meal in a bid to address the problem of malnutrition.
- Delimitation Commission has been constituted in Jammu and Kashmir and preparations are underway to hold assembly elections in the future, he said during the speech.
- PM Modi said that the government’s focus is to make small farmers, who own less than 2 hectare land and are over 80 percent of all farmers, country’s pride.
- Describing the New Education Policy as a means to fight poverty, he said it will focus on encouraging teaching in regional languages. The government has decided to open all Sainik schools to girls, the prime minister said.
- PM Modi announced a Rs 100 lakh crore ‘Gatishakti’ initiative to bring employment opportunities for the youth and to help in holistic infrastructure growth. Gatishakti will help local manufacturers turn globally competitive and also develop possibilities of new future economic zones.
- In 75 weeks of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, 75 ‘Vande Bharat’ trains will connect different parts of country, the prime minister announced.
- The prime minister said the capitals of northeast states will soon be connected with the railways.The region, he said, is also getting connected with Bangladesh, Myanmar and southeast Asia.
