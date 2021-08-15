Energy independence to Gatishakti and more: PM Modi underlines ‘Aatmanirbhar’ roadmap for India at 100

PM Modi gave a a clarion call for 'Sabka Prayas' along with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' for building a new India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India has to march ahead with new pledges for the next 25 years, while giving a clarion call for ‘Sabka Prayas’ along with ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ for building a new India.

He also chalked out his government’s key plans over the next two years which have been marked as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. It includes a range of schemes and programmes aimed at developing several sectors and uplifting the underprivileged class of the society.

“Amrut Kaal will go on for 25 years. However, we must not wait for 25 years for achieving our targets. We must get to work right now! The nation needs to change and we need to change as citizens as well according to the changing times,” the prime minister said.

“Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” is the government’s initiative to mark 75 years of India’s Independence, a tribute to freedom fighters and freedom struggle. A series of events are being organised across the country to mark the occasion.

Here are the key plans announced by PM Modi: