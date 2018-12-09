Ending terrorism pre-condition for dialogue with Pakistan, says Rajnath Singh

Published: December 9, 2018 11:57 PM

Union Home Minister said either Islamabad should stop aiding terrorist activities or express its commitment against terrorism with assurance that it would not allow it to grow in Pakistan.

Singh disapproved that the election in the five states was a semi-final for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, adding that “final is final”. (File photo: IE)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday said ending terrorist activities was a pre-condition for any dialogue with Pakistan as its “dual” role is unacceptable to India.

“Promoting terrorist activities and entering into a dialogue for peace cannot run together,” he said, when asked by reporters to explain why India is avoiding any dialogue with Pakistan.

He said either Islamabad should stop aiding terrorist activities or express its commitment against terrorism with assurance that it would not allow it to grow in Pakistan.

“If it finds difficult to control terrorist activities, why it is not seeking help from its neighbour India?” he asked.

“If a crusade against Taliban can start in Afghanistan with the help of the US , why not commence a similar action in Pakistan? the home minister asked.

On the outcome of election results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana, he said, “Prayas to Bhartiya Janta Party ka yahi raha hai ki hame kamyabi mile, milni bhi chahiye yeh vishwas hai, parinam ki pratiksha kijiye (Efforts of BJP has been to win, we are confident of that, wait for the results)”.

He disapproved that the election in the five states was a semi-final for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, adding that “final is final”.

He refused to comment on involvement of an army personnel in Bulandshahar incident on the plea that it was a state subject and the Yogi Adityanath government is looking after that.

On the Ram temple issue, he said, “everybody wants majestic temple of Ram in Ayodhya”.

Terming the culture of India as the best one, Singh said people feel the strength of “spiritual power” during their visit to India.

The minister said, since Lord Ram adopted values, he is worshipped, while Ravan failed to reach even an inch of that level, as he neglected values, even though he was more knowledgable, wealthy and powerful.

