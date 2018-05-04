Encounter in Uttar Pradesh: Death number hits 50; Yogi Adityanath’s Police on a mission

Reports say that Rehan’s death was the 50th encounter killing since the BJP government took over on March 20, 2017. A total of 1,700 encounters have taken place during this period.

Uttar Pradesh Police has successfully carried out its 50th encounter killing during Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s tenure so far. The latest one took place on Thursday when a criminal, who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, was shot at by the state police during an encounter in Muzaffarnagar yesterday. The accused later succumbed to bullet injuries, according to The Indian Express report. The deceased was identified as Rehan. According to the report, he was member of the Mukeem Kala gang and wanted in several cases. Police said that 15 cases, including murder and attempt to murder, were registered against Rehan.

Rehan and his associate were riding on a motorcycle when the encounter took place. According to police, both of them were going to attack 45-year-old woman and her 11-year-old daughter whom Rehan believed to be the witness in a case against an associate. “On December 15 last year, the woman and her daughter were attacked by Rehan and an unidentified associate in the Charthawal police station area when she was on her way to meet her brother. The women and daughter were severely injured but were saved by timely medical intervention. Since then, we had been looking for Rehan,” Muzaffarnagar SSP Anant Deo was quoted as saying by IE.

The SSP said that a police team intercepted Rehan and his associate on the Charthawal-Peena road upon receiving a tip off that the woman might be attacked. “In the firing from both the sides, he was seriously injured while his associate managed to flee. We took him to a hospital nearby where he succumbed to the injuries,” the SSP said. A .32 bore pistol and a .315 bore country-made pistol were recovered from the encounter site, Police said.

Reports say that Rehan’s death was the 50th encounter killing since the BJP government took over on March 20, 2017. A total of 1,700 encounters have taken place during this period. Uttar Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has started an into a few of these alleged encounters following complaints by family members that they were “fake”.

Earlier this year, CM Adityanath had informed the state Legislative Council that about the encounters and asserted that such exercise would continue. He also underlined that “Mujrimon ke prati sahanbhuti… loktantra ke liye khatarnak hai (Sympathy towards criminals is dangerous for a democracy).”