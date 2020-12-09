  • MORE MARKET STATS

Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, three militants killed

December 9, 2020

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tikken area of Pulwama district in the early hours of Wednesday

Three unidentified militants were killed and a civilian injured in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tikken area of Pulwama district in the early hours of Wednesday following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated. Two ultras were killed in the initial stages of the operation, the official said, adding a civilian also sustained injuries during the exchange of fire between the two sides.

The third militant put up some resistance before being neutralized by the security forces, he said. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained, he added.

