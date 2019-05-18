Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J-K’s Pulwama

Srinagar | Published: May 18, 2019

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Panzgam area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, militants fired at them.

The exchange of firing was going on, he said, adding further details were awaited.

