Encounter at Delhi’s Vivek Vihar: Alleged auto lifter killed, associate caught

An alleged auto lifter was shot dead and his associate was caught after an encounter in the city’s Vivek Vihar area in the early hours today, police said. The encounter took place when a police team tailing them came under fire. The auto lifters also tried to overrun two constables with a stolen car. In retaliatory fire, Noor Mohammad was killed, DCP, Shahdara, Nupur Prasad said. One of Mohammad’s associates Ravi was caught while another managed to escape, she said. Yesterday, a theft of a Fortuner car was reported in outer Delhi’s Miyanwali police station. The vehicle’s GPS showed its location at Jhilmil Colony in Vivek Vihar.

Following the information, the police located the vehicle and a team, comprising personnel of the outer district and Vivek Vihar police, laid a trap to apprehend the auto lifters. Today, around 3.15 am, a Brezza car stopped near the Fortuner and two persons got down from it and tried to drive it away. The team, which was keeping a watch on the gang’s activities, tried to overpower them, but a person fired on the police personnel from inside the Brezza car and fled towards the Yamuna Sports Centre, the DCP said.

Ravi was caught from the spot and a loaded country-made pistol was seized, she said. Mohammad, who was in the driving seat of the Fortuner, tried to escape by over running constables Devender and Jaswant, who fired in self defence, the officer said. Police said a bullet pierced the windscreen of the vehicle and hit Mohammad, and after about 100 metres the vehicle hit a pavement and stopped along a boundary wall.

Mohammad suffered a bullet injury and the police team took him to the GTB hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they said. The officer said a case under the Arms Act is being registered. Besides, a magistrate has been informed in this regard, the DCP said.