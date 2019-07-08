Encephalitis outbreak: Death toll in Assam rises to 57, situation under close watch

Guwahati | Published: July 8, 2019 9:59:20 PM

A total of 57 deaths and 234 cases of Japanese encephalitis (JE) have been reported till Monday in Assam, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin here on Monday.

The government has cancelled leaves of all doctors, nurses, para-medical staff and other health workers.

A total of 57 deaths and 234 cases of Japanese encephalitis (JE) have been reported till Monday in Assam, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin here on Monday. Eight more deaths and 44 fresh JE cases have been reported since Friday in the state where the transmission season is at its peak. Though the death figure of 57 was reported till Monday from January this year, the intensity of the disease increased since last month, official sources said.

Of the 33 districts of the state, 32 are now affected by the disease, and only Kokrajhar is out of is influence, Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on Saturday. The situation in the state is under close watch and all preventive measures are being taken, he had said. The government has cancelled leaves of all doctors, nurses, para-medical staff and other health workers.

