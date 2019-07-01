Encephalitis deaths in Assam: Congress hits out at Modi govt, hopes Centre rises from deep slumber

Published: July 1, 2019

Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) has now reached Assam as 10 people have lost their lives, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

The Congress on Monday hit out at the Modi government over the spread of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Assam and hoped that the Centre rises from its “deep slumber” to prevent any epidemic.

Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) has now reached Assam as 10 people have lost their lives, Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said. He cited a media report which said Assam has so far recorded 10 deaths due to AES.

“AES already killed 133 innocents in Bihar! Double Engine BJP governments have not learnt any lessons,” Surjewala said. “Hope central government rises from its deep slumber to prevent any epidemic!” he said.

