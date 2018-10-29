Enact a law for building Ram temple in Ayodhya: VHP to the Union Government

“This may be done in the coming winter session of the parliament,” the VHP demanded. The VHP minced no words and warned that they will intensify campaign for this purpose.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Monday reiterated that they are running out of patience on Ram temple issue and, in a press release, said that their stand on the issue is “not eternally waiting for the hearing of the appeals pending now for several years.”

“The International Working President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad shri Alok Kumar reiterates to its earlier request to the Union Government to now enact a law to clear the way for building a grand temple of Bhagwan shri Ram at his birth Place in Ayodhya,” the VHP said in the release.

“This may be done in the coming winter session of the parliament,” the VHP demanded. The VHP minced no words and warned that they will intensify campaign for this purpose. Earlier, Union minister Giriraj Singh today said “Hindus are running out of patience.” He also that that there is a fear of its likely consequences.

Talking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said he was disappointment with the Apex Court’s decision. “I don’t want to comment on this since it’s the decision of SC. However, the adjournment by the SC doesn’t send a good message,” he said according to ANI.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court today dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government’s argument that this century-old dispute should be taken up on by the SC on priority. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that the apex court has “other priorities” and “appropriate bench” would decide on when to take up daily hearings. This indicates that CJI Gogoi may not even be one of the judges in the issue.