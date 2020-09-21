EnableX.io: A smarter way to integrate video communication in digital businesses

The startup is in direct competition with Twilio, a firm listed on NYSE. It may appear that EnableX.io also competes indirectly with the likes of Microsoft Teams, Zoom and so on but that is quite not the case.

One of the Indian startups that has seen much traction during the recent lockdown is EnableX.io. It provides a platform for building video communication tools. Consumer apps/enterprises can simply use its APIs to integrate video tools with customisation of their choice.

“During the lockdown, the demand from telemedicine, edtech verticals increased. We saw 500-700 new clients every month, whereas before the lockdown it used to be 100 or a little over that,” says Pankaj Gupta, founder and CEO, EnableX.io.

The startup is in direct competition with Twilio, a firm listed on NYSE. It may appear that EnableX.io also competes indirectly with the likes of Microsoft Teams, Zoom and so on but that is quite not the case. “It may be true that our clients want to make a consumer application to compete in the same space as Teams and Zoom but we do not directly step into that game,” says Gupta.

In fact, whatever interactive user data that Gupta’s clients collect via their final applications rests with them. For EnableX.io, it is the parametric data associated with its APIs that is important. “We invest our capabilities and time in knowing how our APIs take on the workload in our client’s application. A client’s application, based on the need, changes from time to time. Our API is one component of such an application to enable video, audio or text communication,” he explains.

Being focused on the Indian market, one such parametric data that Gupta emphasises and sees as a challenge to solve is the network bandwidth. “In 3G network areas, the bandwidth goes as low as 150 Kbps, or even lower. We test our APIs to work in such conditions as well. These are typically tier-II, tier-III cities,” tells Gupta.

This is also the place where Gupta finds an opportunity. “Being an Indian company, we understand the Indian user’s psyche much better. This helps us provide services to our clients whose applications are used in such towns. We also understand other Asian markets better,” says Gupta.

Some of those applications include Video KYC which is picking up pace in onboarding customers and authorising transactions, especially in BFSI and payments space with rapid penetration into smaller cities and towns. With these parametric data, EnableX.io jumps into R&D to come up with enhanced solutions and features.

“We have our own machine learning algorithms and deep tech capabilities that power the platform, driven by engineers who have nearly three decades of experience, ever since video as a form of communication started,” says Gupta.

Gupta believes that more opportunities will come up as more businesses utilise computer vision and remote working capabilities. “In the immediate future, scaling up the business and platform via new deals across geographies will give us the mileage to explore the possibilities that come with this technology,” he adds.