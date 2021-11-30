Empty liquor bottles recovered from Bihar Assembly premises; Tejashwi says CM must resign

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav today hit out at the ruling NDA government in Bihar following the recovery of empty liquor bottles from the Bihar legislative assembly premises. Yadav said that CM Nitish Kumar, who also holds the Home portfolio, doesn’t deserve to remain in power for a second more. Bihar is a dry state and the sale or consumption of liquor is prohibited by law since 2016.

“Liquor is everywhere in the (Bihar) assembly premises. It’s too much now. Chief Minister cum Home Minister Nitish ji does not have the moral right to be in power even for a second. The Chief Minister was administering the oath (to not consume liquor) to the NDA MLAs in the same premises yesterday. He was scolding the MLAs who were questioning him on the failure of prohibition,” said Yadav.

In another tweet, Yadav said, “Amazing! Liquor bottles recovered inside Bihar assembly premises. The Winter session is going on now. Liquor of different brands is available only at a distance of a few steps from the CM’s chamber. Amidst tight security, liquor is found in the assembly in the current session itself, just imagine the state of the rest of Bihar! Embarrassing!”

On November 26, Nitish Kumar had administered an oath to his cabinet and other people at Patna’s Gyan Bhawan to not consume alcohol for the rest of their lives.

Since 2016, when the liquor prohibition came into force in the state, illicit liquor rackets have mushroomed in many parts of the state and over a hundred people have lost their lives to spurious liquor this year itself. Facing an all-round attack from the opposition parties, the Bihar government has heightened surveillance besides announcing some tough measures against police officials if liquor is found in their jurisdiction.