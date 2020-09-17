‘Employment is dignity’: Rahul Gandhi’s veiled dig at Modi govt as ‘National Unemployment Day’ trends on Twitter

In his attack against the government on Twitter, Gandhi also tagged a media report which claimed that over one crore people had registered on a government portal seeking jobs, but only 1.77 lakh jobs were available.
“Massive unemployment has forced the youth to call today #NationalUnemploymentDay. Employment is dignity. For how long will the govt deny it?” the former Congress chief tweeted.
Gandhi has been critical of the Modi government’s handling of the economy and has called on the Centre to provide jobs to the youth.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.