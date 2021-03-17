Employment exchanges are like marriage bureaus: Gujarat Deputy CM jokes in Assembly

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said the government facilitates a common platform for the industrial units and the job seekers.

On a day when the Gujarat assembly saw a debate over jobs and the number of man-days facilitated by the Employment Exchange, Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel jocularly drew a parallel between marriage bureaus and government employment exchanges.

Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani had questioned the government over the number of man-days 20,524 persons get from the employment exchange at Bhuj (Kutch district) in the last one year. State Labour and Employment Minister Dilip Thakor stated that the government is providing employment as per the demands of companies. He revealed that 20,524 persons were provided jobs in one year through the employment exchange. The minister revealed that 13,821 persons who are registered with the Bhuj employment exchange are yet to get a job.

Dhanani was not satisfied with the answer and corned the government over unemployment.

Replying to his question, the Deputy Chief Minister said the government facilitates a common platform for the industrial units and the job seekers. He said that the Leader of Opposition is asking for how many days a company employed the selected candidate. He said that the government don’t maintain such records. “I want to say jocularly that the person who conducts a marriage does not know what the couple did after reaching home. This (employment exchange) is like a marriage bureau. We only bring them together,” the Indian Express reported Patel as saying.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also presented the government’s view on the issue of employment. He said that apart from the job fairs, the government also provides employment through different modes like GPSC, boards, corporations, etc.

The State Labour and Employment Minister Dilip Thakor also informed the Assembly that some large corporates and PSUs having their units in Gujarat were not giving 85 per cent jobs to locals as per rules in place since 1995. The Gujarat government had ordered entrepreneurs to hire 85 per cent of the workforce from Gujarat in 1995 through a resolution.