Employer rewards staff with T-shirt for thwarting Rs 80 lakh robbery, he decamps with Rs 70 lakh

While greed or situation are often cited as reasons behind criminals taking an illegitimate route, for Dhan Singh Bisht, both these virtues played a pivotal part as he stole Rs 70 lakh from his employer. The case was cracked by the Delhi Police after the Crime Branch managed to get its hands on one Yakub, allegedly Bisht’s main accomplice, the Times of India reported.

During interrogation, police came to know that Bisht used to carry huge amounts for his employer. During one such assignment, he was carrying Rs 80 lakh when he was attacked by a few men. He managed to prevent them from looting the money but sustained injuries. He thought that his employer would acknowledge his bravery by doling out some cash. Instead, all he got was a T-shirt, the TOI report said.

Fighting off those burglars left him bed-ridden with injuries. Bisht, a father to three daughters whom he wanted to get married, also had debts which he was not being able to pay off. Miffed with the reward, he hatched a plan with Yakub to teach his employer a lesson and also make a fortune for himself.

Bisht’s employer had assigned him to collecting money from a client. After getting hold of the money, Bisht along with Yakub fled to Nainital. However, Yakub returned to Delhi with Rs 4 lakh.

The Delhi Police, which had already started a probe into the case, arrested Yakub. During the interogation, police ascertained that Rs 3 lakh was deposited in his bank account, according to Additional Commissioner Rajiv Ranjan, the TOI reported.