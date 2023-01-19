Employability.life launches XPMCs, microcredential programmes for college students

Employability.life, an education service provider, has launched XPMC, an experiential microcredentials programme for Indian college students for upskilling, Supriyo Chaudhuri, CEO, Employability.life told FE Education. “XPMC is project-based short-term programmes in industry-academia collaboration,” Chaudhuri said. Furthermore, the first cohort of the programme will start on February 20, 2023, he added.

Along with degree courses, the company plans to sell the programme to students for Rs 25,000. “As of now, we will not charge any fee from companies for collaboration,” Chaudhuri said. On completion of each microcredentials, students will receive recognition from the partnering institutions. In CY23, the platform plans to partner with 150 colleges in India. “We have collaborated with two companies this year,” Manish Malhotra, chairman, Employability.life said. Currently, the programme is available for MBA and final year engineering students.

Interestingly, the XPMC programme is conducted in collaboration with Federation University, Australia. “The partnership will allow eligible Indian students to visit and work on projects in Australia’s University Technology Parks located at Federation’s campuses in Ballarat, Victoria,” Duncan Bentley, vice-chancellor, president, Federation University Australia, said.

In addition, the company plans to launch scholarships for students on XPMCs in partnership with foreign universities. Currently, the projects will be offered in Cybersecurity and Digital Finance. “We plan to start more XPMC projects on Digital Transformation, Digital Supply Chain, and Product Management,” Malhotra said.