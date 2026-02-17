Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India and France have decided to upgrade relationship to special global strategic partnership. “India-France relations are very special,” PM Modi said after talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai.

The two sides inked a total of 21 agreements and documents providing for deepening of cooperation in an array of areas including critical minerals, defence, high technology, renewable energy, and health. The pacts included one on defence cooperation and another on a joint venture between Bharat Electronics Ltd and French defence giant Safran to produce Hammer missiles in India.

A separate pact was inked for reciprocal deployment of officers at Indian Army and French Land Forces establishments. Modi hosted Macron for the talks hours after the French leader landed in Mumbai on a three-day India visit.

A few hours after their talks PM Modi and French President Macron virtually inaugurated assembly line for production of Airbus H125 helicopters at Vemagal in Karnataka. Hailing the assembly line as another shining example of their growing partnership PM Modi said, “Today, the inauguration of the helicopter assembly line in India is another shining example of this deep trust.

We are proud that India and France together will manufacture in India the world’s only helicopter capable of flying to the heights of Mount Everest. And this will also be exported across the world. That means the India–France partnership has no boundaries. It can reach from the deep oceans to the tallest mountains.”

PM Narendra Modi met with Macron at the Maharashtra Lok Bhavan in Mumbai. Both leaders also shared a hug upon meeting. “It’s a delight to meet my friend,” PM Modi said while welcoming Macron in Mumbai.

“The world is going through a period of uncertainty. In such an environment, the India-France partnership is a force for global stability. We are combining France’s expertise and India’s scale,” Modi said in his media statement.

After the talks with PM Modi, Macron attended a ceremony at India-Gate to launch the India-France Year of Innovation. Notably, Macron’s visit comes days after India cleared a long-pending proposal to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets under a government-to-government framework with France.

According to a report by PTI, India’s recent acquisition of Rafale jets has been billed as one of the world’s biggest military procurement programmed in recent years.

Before his meeting with PM Modi today, Macron also paid a tribute to the victims of the 2008 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. Macron also posted about the tribute on X (formerly twitter) stating that France stands with the families of people who lost their loved ones on that dark night.

“At the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, we paid tribute to the victims of the 2008 attacks. To their families and loved ones, and to India: France stands with you. In the face of terrorism, unity and determination,” Macron wrote on X.

India-France ties set for a fresh push

As a part of their scheduled bilateral meeting, Prime Minister Modi and President Macron reviewed the progress of the India-France strategic partnership and explore new areas of cooperation. Their meeting focused on strengthening defence and economic ties while also expanding collaboration in technology, innovation and emerging sectors.

The two leaders finalised 21 agreements across sunrise sectors like critical minerals, defence, technology, skill development, healthcare and AI supply chains reflecting a broader and deeper partnership. As per media statements issued by PM Modi, maintaining ‘ease of business’ for the global workforce was outlines as a key priority during bilateral negotiations between the two parties.

“To promote mutual investment, we are signing an agreement today so that our people and companies do not have to pay double taxes. All these initiatives will give new impetus to mutual trade, investment, and mobility. And this is the roadmap to shared prosperity,” PM Modi said in a media statement.

The recent agreements when combines with India’s recent Rafale order and the newly inaugurated assembly line Airbus H125 helicopters suggest a heavy push for enhancing defence ties between the countries.

In his remarks, PM Modi also noted that the year 2026 is a “turning point” in India-Europe relations citing the India-EU free trade deal. “Just a few days ago, we signed the largest and most ambitious free trade agreement in India’s history with the European Union. This free trade agreement will also bring unprecedented momentum to India-France relations,” he said.

Mumbai to mark India-France year of Innovation

A key highlight of the visit was the launch of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026. The initiative was formally inaugurated at the Gateway of India, symbolising a renewed focus on technology, creativity and cultural exchange.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the year-long programme will feature events in both countries, celebrating innovation and shared cultural links.

Macron’s statement

Whilst Emmanuel Macron initially admitted at Maharashtra Lok Bhavan in Mumbai that India-France partnership recently had not grown as much as he would have liked to see it grow, he later admitted Tuesday’s bilateral meeting to be a great success for both parties.

Macron personally praised India’s entrepreneurial spirit and refereed to the long list of Indian origin CEOs that are heading many corporate giants based in France and around the world.



“The CEO of Alphabet is Indian. The CEO of Microsoft is Indian. The CEO of IBM is Indian. The CEO of Adobe is Indian. The CEO of Palo Alto Networks is Indian. The CEO of Chanel one of the most iconic houses in France is from Kolhapur, right here in this state. This long list clearly shows that India does not just participate in global innovation; India leads it,” Macron said.

Macron will next travel to Delhi for the AI Impact Summit that he will attend alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.