Emirates confirms it will continue to provide Hindu meal option – Read the official statement

Emirates decides to continue with “Hindu meal” option

In a major development, the Dubai-based Emirates airline on Wednesday said that it would continue with the “Hindu meal option” to its customers. In a statement issued officially, the carrier said, “Based on feedback from customers, Emirates confirms we’ll continue to provide Hindu meal option, to make it easier for our Hindu customers to identify & request this option: Emirates Airlines,” according to news agency ANI.

Earlier, the airline had decided to discontinue “Hindu meal” from its menu option. In an official statement, Emirates said that the move will withdraw the “Hindu meal” option from its Flight-menu. It said that the decision was taken in a review of the onboard products and services. In a statement, Emirates said, “As part of our continuous review of the products and services available to customers, Emirates can confirm that it will discontinue the Hindu meal option. We constantly review our offering, taking into consideration customer uptake and feedback. This helps us improve service efficiencies,” reports ANI. The Dubai-based airline also said that Hindu passengers can choose from a variety of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian regionally-inspired meals. The airline is also providing several meal options according to a number of health and dietary requirements. For vegetarian travellers, the carrier is offering a number of meal options such as – Vegetarian Jain Meal, Indian Vegetarian Meal, Kosher meal etc.

The Gulf-based airline has flights to several cities in India like- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kochi. Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram.

“Food and drink form an integral part of any Emirates flight experience and our menus are created by leading chefs to reflect the culture and preferences of Emirates’ diverse customer base,” the Emirates said in a statement reports PTI. It further stated, “Emirates has always provided a wide variety of special meals that can be ordered at least 24 hours in advance to cater to our customers with medical or religious dietary requirements, including our Hindu customers,” PTI reported added.

The airline is being considered to be the single largest foreign carrier operating in India in terms of flights.