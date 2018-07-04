Emirates airline drops ‘Hindu’ meal from inflight food menu, here’s why; check full list

Emirates offers a plethora of foods based on special medical, dietary and religious requirements. (Reuters image)

Emirates Airline, which is considered one of best for providing inflight entertainment fliers, has decided to drop “Hindu meal” from its menu. The Airline said that the move is part of its continuous review of the products and services available to customers. “…Emirates can confirm that it will discontinue the ‘Hindu’ meal option. We constantly review our offering, taking into consideration customer uptake and feedback,” Spokesperson of Emirates Airline was quoted as saying by ANI.

The airline, however, asserted “Food and drink form an integral part of any Emirates flight experience and our menus are created by leading chefs to reflect the culture and preferences of Emirates’ diverse customer base.” “We have a wide variety of special meals that can be ordered in advance to cater to our customers with medical or religious dietary requirements, including our Hindu customers,” the Dubai-based airline said, as per media reports.

Emirates offers a plethora of foods based on special medical, dietary and religious requirements. Emirates offers “Religious meals” under which fliers can get Indian Vegetarian Meal, Vegetarian Jain Meal, Kosher Meal (KML). Then there are “Medical and Dietary meals” like Bland Meal, Low Salt Meal, Diabetic Meal, Non-Lactose Meal, Fruit Platter, Gluten Free Meal, Low Cholesterol / Low Fat Meal. Apart from these, there are Vegetarian meals like Vegan Meal and Raw Vegetable Meal, as per the airline’s website.

Parents can also order Baby and Child meals. Customers can also order Champagne, Cakes and Seafood Meal, the Airline said in its website. Customers need to book all special meals and special meal requests at least 24 hours in advance of the flight. “Special occasion orders for cake or champagne can be made on request. Please call your local Emirates office to order at least 48 hours before the flight,” the company said.