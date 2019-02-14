Eminent writer, ex-Goa deputy speaker Vishnu Wagh passed away

Ex-Goa deputy speaker Vishnu Wagh (IE)

Veteran writer and former deputy speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Vishnu Wagh died in South Africa last week, his wife said on Wednesday. He was 53. “Vishnu Wagh passed away on February 8 in South Africa while he was on a tour of Cape Town,” his wife Aruna has said in an audio message released here. The former BJP MLA had been ailing since August 2016, when he suffered a heart attack.

BJP state unit president Vinay Tendulkar said the news about his death was received this evening. “His mortal remains are being brought to Goa from

South Africa,” Tendulkar said. Wagh was a member of the Goa Legislative Assembly from St Andre constituency between 2012 and 2017. He was the chairman of the state-run Goa Kala Academy.

Read Also| Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to sign 8 MoUs during Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s visit

Wagh has written over 20 plays in Marathi, three sangeet nataks, 18 Konkani plays and 16 one-act plays. He has directed over 50 plays in Konkani and Marathi. Some of his critically-acclaimed plays include”Tuka Abhang Abhang”, “Suvari”, “Teen Poishancho Tiatro”, “Dharmashree”, and”Pedru Poddlo Baient”. He has also written six volumes of poetry.