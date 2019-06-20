Eminent Muslims give Mamata Banerjee’s politics of ‘appeasement’ a reality check

Two separate incidents have brought West Bengal's law and order situation back into focus. Close on the heels of widespread political violence witnessed during elections in the state, two incidents have rocked Kolkata more recently. While the assault on a junior doctor at the NRS Medical College by relatives of an elderly patient who passed away led to a strike by junior doctors and protests by the fraternity across the country, the harrassment of former Miss India Universe Ushoshi Sengupta on Wednesday after her cab met with an accident brought the focus back to Mamata Banerjee's model of governmence. The accused in both these assaults are Muslims. Angered by the recent incidents, a group of emiment Muslims have written to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressing grief over the two incidents and advised her against indulging in minority appeasement. The letter was shared on Facebook by columnist Mudar Patherya. ".bring the assailants to book, not just in these two instances but every single instance where Muslims are involved. They should not be allowed to get away scot-free because they happened to be Muslims," the letter signed by 54 eminent Muslims says. The group said that the guilty should not be allowed to get away scot-free just because they are Muslims. The group wrote that this move will help dispel the popular notion that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government is shielding Muslims. The concerned citizens also urged Mamata to engage with the Muslim youth and their families across Kolkata. "It would be good to engage with or encourage interfacing with Muslim youth and their families across Kolkata in the area of gender sensitisation, civic consciousness, law compliance etc. This could require a long-term patience but would be need to be implemented right away," they wrote in the letter. The letter was signed by some eminent Muslims from Kolkata as well as "thousands of silent sufferers". The letter came hours after Ushoshi Sengupta, former Miss India Universe was allegedly chased and harassed on Wednesday by a gang of bikers while returning home from work in an app-based cab. The 30-year-model-turned-actor, who had posted her ordeal on Facebook, had alleged that she went to two police stations to register the complaint, but the police refused on both occassions citing a jurisdiction issue. The other incident mentioned by the eminent Muslims in their letter is the assault of a junior doctor at NRS Medical College. The doctor was beaten by the relatives of an elderly patient who died at the hospital during the course of treatment. All doctors of Kolkata got together and protested for 7 days demanding safe working conditions and action against the those behind the violence. The protest was called off after Mamata assured held a meeting with them and gave them assurance that the government would take measures to ensure their safety.