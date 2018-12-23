Eminent jurist, former Mumbai mayor Nana Chudasama dies at 86

Nana Chudasama addressing a press conference with his daughter Shaina NC at his office in 2015. (Express Photo by Vasant Prabhu)

Mumbai’s former Sheriff Nana Chudasama passed away on Sunday morning after a brief illness in Mumbai. He was 86. Chudasama was a jurist and founder member of a number of charitable and environment-related initiatives which included NGOs like Giants International and I Love Mumbai. He was the father of BJP leader Shaina NC.

“With profound grief, we inform you that our beloved father Nana Chudasama breathed his last today,” Shaina NC said in a statement. The BJP leader also added that her father will be cremated in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

He was most well known for a banner on Mumbai’s Marine Drive which carries messages based on national and international news headlines. A few years back, contents were compiled in a book titles History On A Banner. There were some views that Chdasama’s witty one-liners were a precursor to the age of Twitter.

Chudasama was conferred with Padma Shri in 2005 for his contribution to the social sector. His NGO Founder Giants International has branches in the United States and the United Kingdom.

In 2016, on his 83rd birthday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched a website to celebrate his life.

While condoling his death Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said as per PTI, “Chudasama was truely connected to citizens with”several NGOs and has always supported the activities. His two liner message board at the Marine Drive was a reflection of his personality,” Fadnavis said.

“The contribution of Nana Chudasama to Mumbai’s socio-economic and cultural life was of a high order. He was among the foremost champions of a clean and green Mumbai,” Governor C Vidyasagar Rao said in his condolence message as per the agency.