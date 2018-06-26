Emergency in India: Gandhis misused Constitution then, no change in Congress mindset even today, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the declaration of Emergency by the Indiara Gandhi-led Congress government in 1975 was a black blot on India’s democracy. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, he targeted the Congress party and the Gandhi family, accusing it of misusing the powers in the Constitution. He said that Constitution was used for the gains of ‘one family’ and that everything was done very cleverly remaining within the limits of Constitution. He added that the Emergency was a setback to India’s commitment to democracy.

He said that those who speak of protecting the Constitution turned the country into a jail for the sake of ‘one family’ by imprisoning prominent opposition leaders during Emergency. “People who were committed to Constitution were put behind the bars,” the PM said.

“Emergency is a black spot in our history. The judiciary of the nation was so much afraid that whoever wanted to save the Constitution was in trouble,” he said.

He said that all this was done only for one family. “Constitution, democracy never mattered to them (Gandhis),” he said. “When the Congress and particularly this family feel that power is slipping out of their hands, they try to create fear in the country that only they can rule.”

“The country never thought that just for the hunger of power and servility to one family, India will be made into one big jail. Every person lived in fear. Constitution was misused,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the new generation should be aware of the Congress’ Emergency. “Black Day organised to mark 43rd anniversary of Emergency not just to criticise Congress for the sin of attacking Constitution but to create awareness about its perils,” he said.

“We want to make the youth of today aware of what happened. Youth today have no idea what had happened during Emergency. They will not know that how living without freedom can be.”

Taking on the Congress, Modi said that the power of the judiciary was seized during the Emergency and drew a comparison with the impeachment motion brought by the Congress party against CJI Dipak Misra recently. “The Emergency and impeachment motion against a top judge in recent past signifies there is no change in the Congress party’s mindset.”

“They never imagined that a corruption charge could be framed against them in court and they would have to seek bail. So now they are trying to scare the judiciary by bringing an impeachment motion. Their mentality now is the same as it was during Emergency,” he said.

He also slammed the Congress party for questioning the integrity of the Election Commission. Mocking the party for finding fault with functioning of the Election Commission of India and EVMs, he said this stance is result of that party’s decline from 400 seats to 44 in Lok Sabha polls

“Karnataka elections ke baad inko (Congress) EVM yaad nahi aaya (After Karnataka elections, they forgot EMV),” he said.

When Kishore Kumar ji refused to sing for them (Congress), his songs were not allowed to be played on the radio, he noted.