Embarrassment for Pakistan, Twitter serves notice to President Arif Alvi over Kashmir post

Pakistan President Arif Alvi gets Twitter notice over Kashmir tweet.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi invited trouble for himself after a tweet he posted on the Kashmir situation from his official handle came under close scrutiny from the microblogging site. Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari accused Twitter of acting like a mouthpiece of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and confirmed that the Pakistani President was served a notice from Twitter for his Kashmir tweet.

“Twitter has really gone too far in becoming mouthpiece of the Rogue Modi govt! They sent a notice to our President! In bad taste and simply ridiculous,” the minister tweeted along with the screenshot of a mail received by President Alvi from Twitter.

On Saturday, Alvi took to Twitter to share a video allegedly showing a protest rally by the Kashmiris. However. some social media users pointed out that the video of the protest was actually from Muzaffarabad in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Neither the Pakistani President’s claim not the social media users’ claim could be independently verified.

“This is Srinagar yesterday despite curfews, bans, blackouts, teargas & firing. No amount of oppression & brutality can suppress the resentment of the Kashmiris against India. They want freedom at all costs. Please retweet and let the world know,” he tweeted. On Sunday, Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said he has also received a notice from Twitter that one of his tweets has violated Indian laws.

Social media giants Facebook and Twitter have taken a firm stand against the spread of fake news over Kashmir and misuse of the sites by Pakistanis to create unrest in the region, especially after New Delhi scrapped discriminatory Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Facebook and Twitter even suspended several accounts for spreading fake news and removed several videos since then.

Last week, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor confirmed that several Pakistani social media accounts have been suspended by Facebook and Twitter for posting in support of Kashmir. He said that the authorities had taken up the matter with Twitter and Facebook.

“Pakistan authorities have taken up the case with Twitter and Facebook against suspending Pakistani accounts for posting in support of Kashmir. Indian staff at their regional headquarters is the reason,” he said in a tweet..