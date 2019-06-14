Embarrassment for Mamata Banerjee: Nephew Abesh and Kolkata mayor’s daughter join doctors’ stir

Already battling criticism over her handling of the protest by doctors in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was in for more embarrassment. A day after Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim's daughter Shabba Hakim took to Facebook to support protesting doctors, Banerjee's nephew Abesh was seen leading a strike at KPC Hospital in Kolkata. He is a student at the KPC medical college and hospital. Earlier on Wednesday, Kolkata Mayor's daughter Shabba took to Facebook and wrote, \u201cFor those who do not know Doctors in government and most private hospitals are boycotting OPD but are still working in an emergency. Unlike other professions, we can\u2019t just decide not to work because at the end of the day we have humanity\u201d. "For those saying Ono Rugider ki dosh(What mistakes have other patients committed)? Please question the government as in why the police officers posted in government hospitals do little to nothing to protect doctors? Please question them that when 2 truckloads of goon showed up why wasn\u2019t back up sent immediately?" she added further. Abesh and Shabba Hakim joining doctors in their stir against the state government comes as a major embarrassment for West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, especially since she has blamed the BJP of orchestrating the protests. Shabba, a doctor herself, had also written in her Facebook article that she was \u201cdeeply ashamed as a Trinamool Congress supporter\u201d. Doctors in Kolkata's NRS Medical College and Hospital continued their protests for the fourth successive day on Friday. Junior doctors in the hospital are demanding security after two of their colleagues were badly beaten up after a patient lost his life during treatment. They have refused to budge even after Banerjee on Thursday asked them to join the work or face action. The protests in West Bengal reverberated across the country, as doctors from Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ranchi, Jaipur and several other cities came out in their support. At Delhi's AIIMS, doctors were seen treating patients wearing helmets and bandages, while in Jaipur doctors sported bands while treating their patients as a mark of protest. As the stalemate continues, the matter reached the judiciary with the Calcutta High Court directing the state government to persuade the doctors to join work. Refusing to pass an order directing doctors on strike to resume their duties, the court handed the TMC government seven days to inform it about the action it had taken. On the other hand, the Indian Medical Association has said that 3.5 lakh doctors will go on strike on Monday, June 17.