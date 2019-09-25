Embarrassment for Congress as Pakistan PM Imran Khan quotes grand old party in Kashmir rhetoric

Pakistan PM Imran Khan quoted Congress party to say people have been shut inside for 50 days in Kashmir.

The Congress party was left red-faced on Tuesday when Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan quoted it during a press conference in New York to draw the world’s attention on the Kashmir issue. Addressing reporters at the United Nations headquarters on Tuesday, Khan said that he would raise the issue of Kashmir in his address to the UN General Assembly on Friday.

When a journalist asked Khan about the proposal he would suggest on Kashmir, he said, “For a start, they have to lift the curfew, that’s the beginning. This is inhuman… curfew of 50 days…even the Congress party in India has commented that poor people have been shut inside for 50 days. No one knows what’s happening with prisoners, political prisoners.”

This was not the first time when Congress has become part of Pakistan’s rhetoric on the Kashmir issue. Earlier, Pakistan’s Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari had quoted Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Ghulam Nabi Azad in a letter to the United Nations. She had quoted them to claim violation of human rights and unrest in Kashmir after the BJP government scrapped Article 370 from the border state.

Watch video: Imran Khan quotes Congress party in Kashmir rhetoric



“Acts of violence have been acknowledged by mainstream politicians, such as the leader of the Congress party, Mr. Rahul Gandhi who has noted “people dying” in Jammu and Kashmir, in light of events going very wrong there,” she wrote on the sixth page of her letter addressed to the 18 UN Special Procedures mandate-holders.

Khan also expressed disappointment over the world leaders’ decision to stay away from the Kashmir problem, adding that they have “wrongly accepted that Kashmir was an internal matter of India”.

Stating that there was no international pressure on PM Narendra Modi to lift the siege, he said, “Eight million people in an open jail. This is unprecedented and then this is a nonsense that it is a part of India and the world should stay out.”

“I am a bit disappointed by the international community. I am disappointed first because if eight million Europen people were put under siege, jews, Americans were put under siege, even 8 Americans, would the reaction have been the same? There is no pressure on Narendra Modi to lift the siege, so we will keep mounting the pressure and I will tell the UN where I will be speaking on Friday…” he said.

The worry, he said, is what happens when the curfew is lifted. Khan said that Pakistan fears with 9,000 soldiers in Kashmir, there could be a massacre and that is also something that Pakistan is “trying to tell the international community”.

“This is the time for the world to act,” he opined.