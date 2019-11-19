Embarrassment for Congress after controversial ad on Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath’s birthday

Kamal Nath had asked the party workers not to put up posters or hoardings to mark his birthday. (Express Photo)

The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) was left red-faced after a leading Hindi daily carried full-page advertisement to mark the birthday of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. While the advertisement carried the name of MPCC, the state Congress unit denied that it did not release the controversial advertisement and hinted at a probe.

The advertisement listed nine points of Kamal Nath’s political career, beginning from his maiden election victory from Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat in 1980, defeat in 1996 general elections to BJP’s Sunderlal Patwa and then becoming the CM of Madhya Pradesh.

One of the points said that Kamal Nath was tipped to become Madhya Pradesh CM back in 1993 but lost out in the race after Arjun Singh forwarded Digvijaya Singh’s name, a report in The Indian Express said. It read: “Even in 1993, there was talk of Kamal Nath becoming the Chief Minister. It is said Arjun Singh forwarded the name of Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath missed the post. Now after 25 years, he has got the chance to become the Chief Minister with support from Digvijaya Singh.”

Another point in the advertisement said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi used to treat Kamal Nath as her third son and that he entered politics because of his friendship with Sanjay Gandhi, the daily reported.

“After the Emergency, when the Janata Party government was in power, Sanjay Gandhi was sent to Tihar jail in 1979. Indira Gandhi was worried about Sanjay’s security. It is said Kamal Nath deliberately fought with a judge who sent to him to Tihar jail for seven days. There he lived with Sanjay Gandhi,” it read.

The Congress organisation (general secretary) Chandraprabhash Shekhar has claimed that the advertisement was not issued by the party and it was finding out who was behind the this.

Kamal Nath, who turned 73 on Monday, celebrated his birthday with family in Himachal Pradesh. He had asked the party workers not to put up congratulatory posters, banners or hoardings on his birthday.