Embarrassed Congress blames typo after its Delhi list shows AAP worker as block president

The Congress party was left embarrassed on Tuesday when the party’s Delhi unit released a list of block committee presidents carrying the name of an Aam Aadmi Party (APP) worker. The name that caught the media attention was of Vipin Khanna.

According to the list, Khanna was appointed the Congress’ new block president of GTB Nagar. But interestingly, when investigation was done to know Khanna’s whereabouts and how his name figured in the Congress’ list, it was found that he was attending a press conference of AAP.

The list of 60 block presidents was released by Congress’ Delhi unit in-charge PC Chacko. When the Congress party was asked whether Khanna has re-joined the party, the list was recalled immediately.

Faced with a peculiar situation, the party issued a statement attributing the mistake to a typing error. After scanning the past documents, the party said that Khanna was its war in-charge from Model Town before he parted ways one-and-a-half years ago.

It said that the name of the block president of GTB Nagar is Vinod Bajaj and it should not be mixed.

“Due to a typing error, the name of the GTB Nagar Block Congress Committee (Ward No. 12) was given as Vipin Khanna, instead of Vinod Bajaj, in the list of Block Congress Committee presidents released by the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee yesterday. We once again repeat that the name of the new Block Congress Committee president of GTB Nagar… is Vinod Bajaj,” a statement issued by the party said.

Khanna quit the Congress and joined ranks with Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party and has been active in state politics.

Meanwhile, AAP MLS from Model Town assembly seat Akhilesh Pati Tripathi slammed the Congress saying the grand old party is in a really bad shape in Delhi. “The situation is such that they can’t even find ward presidents in the city… Voting for the Congress at such a time will only ensure the BJP’s win,” he said.