Embankment Protection Committee to be set up in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today directed authorities concerned to ensure road connectivity to all villages in the state within the next three years. (PTI)

A protection committee to avert breaches in any embankment in flood-hit Assam will be set up with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal issuing directions to Chief Secretary V K Pipersenia in this regard.

The Embankment Protection Committee comprising engineers, experts, youth organisations, NGOs, clubs and socio-cultural organisations will help averting breaches in embankment with timely intervention, an official release said.

Sonowal asked the Water Resources Department to go for thorough inspection of the condition of around 1,200 embankments covering a stretch of 5,000 km so that strengthening and repairing of the old ones could be carried out.

The release said the chief minister directed officials to submit project estimates within August so that revetment of the embankments can start from September onwards.

He also asked DGP Mukesh Sahay to ensure police patrolling round the clock in flood affected areas so that anti-social elements cannot take advantage of the situation.

Meanwhile, Pipersenia, Sahay and Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Darash Mathur announced to contribute a week’s salary towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the flood-hit people.

Officers from the rank of Commissioners and Secretaries will also donate one-week’s salary for the flood affected people, the release said.

Pipersenia appealed to officers and employees of all the departments to contribute generously towards the flood- affected people of the state.