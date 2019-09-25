‘Elvis Presley, Father of India’: Donald Trump falls head over heels for PM Modi after Houston event

PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump meet in New York.

US President Donald Trump met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second time within 48 hours on Tuesday for bilateral talks at the United Nations’ headquarters in New York. Addressing a joint presser, Trump compared PM Modi to legendary American performer Elvis Presley and even called him the “father of India”.

President Trump heaped praise on PM Modi for his efforts to take India on a new path of development in the 21st century and make it a better country. Calling PM Modi a great gentleman and a great leader, he said, “I remember India before was very torn. There was a lot of dissension, fighting and he brought it all together. Like a father would bring it together. Maybe he is the Father of India. We will call him the Father of India, if it’s not so bad, but he brought things together, you don’t hear that (dissensions) anymore. I think he’s done a fantastic job.”

Making his love for India and the Prime Minister abundantly clear, Trump said his presence at the Howdy Modi event was testimony to his liking for India and his chemistry with PM Modi. Speaking of the event at NRG Stadium in Houston, Trump said, “And I think is how much I like the country of India and how much I like your PM, and there was tremendous spirit in that room too and they loved this gentleman to my right (pointing to Modi), they really do; the people went crazy. That was like Elvis Presley, he was like an American (Indian) version of Elvis, like an all American Elvis came back. It was quite something, and they really loved the PM, and it was a great thing.”

When Trump was asked about Pakistani PM Imran Khan’s remark that ISI trained al-Qaeda, he replied, “I know this, your Prime Minister will take care of it. So if there’s a problem, he will take care of it.”

On ties between India and Pakistan, Trump said that it would be great if both the south Asian countries can work out something on Kashmir. “We all want to see that. I am sure we all want to see it,” he said.

Speaking during the joint press conference, PM Modi expressed gratitude to President Trump for coming to Houston to attend the ‘Howdy Modi’ event. The Prime Minister also presented a framed photograph from the ‘Howdy Modi’ event to Trump.

It is believed that during the talks with President Trump, PM Modi categorically told him that New Delhi is not shying away from talks with Islamabad, but for that it expects the neighbouring nation to take concrete steps against terror groups operating from its soil which has not happened. He also told Trump that India has the second largest number of Muslims in the world and there has been a lower level of Muslims getting radicalized.

Addressing the media later, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that PM Modi and President Trump met for about 30-45 minutes and “we are quite satisfied with the meeting”. He said that that the Indian delegation raised the challenges the country has been facing with regard to terrorism especially in Jammu and Kashmir.