‘Elon Musk sold muskmelon, Bill Gates billing machine’: Twitterati roast Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Coca Cola, McDonald’s

Congress President Rahul Gandhi talked about the origins of the Coca-Cola and McDonald’s companies. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the Centre has ignored interests of farmers and helped a small group of industrialists by waiving off their loans worth around Rs 2.5 lakh crore. While addressing workers of Congress OBC department, Gandhi said people who work hard are “never benefitted” and fruits of their toil are enjoyed by others. “People with skills are not rewarded in India … farmers work hard but you don’t see them in the office of Modi ji,” he said. “Rs 2.5 lakh crore were given to 15 industrialists. But the farmer got nothing…the loan waiver was for 15 people but not for the farmer who continues to commit suicide… his children keep crying,” Gandhi added.

During the course of the speech Gandhi said, Congress President Rahul Gandhi talked about the origins of the Coca-Cola and McDonald’s companies. He said Coca-Cola founder was used to sell “Shikanji (a lemon, soda based-drink popular in India during summers) and McDonald’s ran a “dhaba”. The Congress president’s remarks on the two big companies’ origins, howveer, triggered a meme fest on Twitter. Take a look at some reactions:

Coca Cola’s owner in his earlier days.. selling Shinkanji.. #AccordingToRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/BMc2UNHByO — Paresh Rawal fn (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) June 11, 2018

#AccordingToRahulGandhi Steve Job used to sell Apple in his bad days. — अज्ञात ™G (@Office_CM) June 11, 2018

#AccordingToRahulGandhi Elon Musk, founder/ owner of Tesla Cars (CEO of SpaceX), tarbooja (muskmelon) bech tha tha ???????????? — Kishan Prabhu (@KishanKP2018) June 11, 2018

And Infosys by leaking info? ????#AccordingToRahulGandhi — Dr. Sámmy (@TheDrSammy) June 11, 2018

Tropicana Juice Owners had a stall in Chinchpokli… #AccordingToRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/hUFa9b589A — Raj Sinha (@RajSinhaRaj99) June 11, 2018

Microsoft used to make Doors before Windows #AccordingToRahulGandhi — Awadhesh (@jha_awadhesh12) June 11, 2018

Steve Jobs Apple bechte huye kisi jamana me… #AccordingToRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/Dh4bh8Jl4z — Aditya Kumar (@adityapanda2001) June 11, 2018

Rare childhood Photo of Wright Brothers who use to sell Kites #AccordingToRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/8bNFsslUml — Rishi Bagree ???????? (@rishibagree) June 11, 2018

Here is @indiantweeter all set to launch a competitor of Coca Cola #AccordingToRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/wFsZjf3HvX — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) June 11, 2018

Gandhi also challenged the stand of the government that India lacks skills. He said it was not true and the authorities have failed to recognise the fact.