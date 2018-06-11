​​​
‘Elon Musk sold muskmelon, Bill Gates billing machine’: Twitterati roast Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Coca Cola, McDonald’s

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the Centre has ignored interests of farmers and helped a small group of industrialists.

rahul gandhi Congress President Rahul Gandhi talked about the origins of the Coca-Cola and McDonald’s companies. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the Centre has ignored interests of farmers and helped a small group of industrialists by waiving off their loans worth around Rs 2.5 lakh crore. While addressing workers of Congress OBC department, Gandhi said people who work hard are “never benefitted” and fruits of their toil are enjoyed by others. “People with skills are not rewarded in India … farmers work hard but you don’t see them in the office of Modi ji,” he said. “Rs 2.5 lakh crore were given to 15 industrialists. But the farmer got nothing…the loan waiver was for 15 people but not for the farmer who continues to commit suicide… his children keep crying,” Gandhi added.

During the course of the speech Gandhi said, Congress President Rahul Gandhi talked about the origins of the Coca-Cola and McDonald’s companies. He said Coca-Cola founder was used to sell “Shikanji (a lemon, soda based-drink popular in India during summers) and McDonald’s ran a “dhaba”. The Congress president’s remarks on the two big companies’ origins, howveer, triggered a meme fest on Twitter. Take a look at some reactions:

Gandhi also challenged the stand of the government that India lacks skills. He said it was not true and the authorities have failed to recognise the fact.

