Ellenabad Election Results 2019: Abhay Chautala seeks to get another term

Abhay Chautala is contesting from the Ellenabad seat for the third successive time.

Ellenabad Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019: Abhay Chautala, son of Om Prakash Chautala and grandson of former deputy prime minister Chaudhary Devi Lal, is contesting from Ellenabad constituency in Haryana on an INLD ticket. He is up against BJP’s Pawan Beniwal. Its the second successive time that both candidates would be squaring off against each other after the 2014 Assembly polls. Chautala is looking to extend his winning streak against the latter.

Chautala is contesting from the seat for the third successive time. In 2010, he contested the bypoll from Ellenabad after his father vacated this constituency after winning another seat from Uchana Kalan. INLD has held the Ellenabad Vidhan Sabha seat since 2000.

Among other candidates also in the fray are Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)’s Advocate Ravinder Balyan and Congress’ Bharat Singh Beniwal.

In 2000, INLD’s Bhagi Ram entered the assembly for the fifth time from here In 2005, another party candidate Sushil Kumar Indore managed to keep the seat intact for his party.

The first time, the seat went for Assembly polls was way back in 1967, when then Congress candidate P Singh had emerged victorious. The very next year, Lal Chand from Vishal Haryana Party managed to wrestle the seat from the Congress.

However, Congress managed to get back the seat again in 1972, when its candidate Brij Lal won the seat from here. It is to be noted that Bhagi Ram won this seat three successive times from 1977-1987. He contested on Janata Party ticket in 1977, while in 1982 and 1987, he represented Lok Dal. He again won in 1996 on a Samata Party ticket, before switching over to INLD.

This seat is among the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana that went to polls on October 21. The tenure of the current Assembly will end on November 2. Results of all Assembly seats will be declared on October 24, along with 51 bypolls across the country.

The total number of electorates in Ellenabad is 1,78,442. Of them, 83,131 voters are females, while 95, 311 are male voters. It is not a reserved seat and is part of Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency.