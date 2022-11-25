Elgar Parishad case: Supreme Court junks NIA plea challenging bail to Anand Teltumbde

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) challenging the bail granted by Bombay High Court to activist Anand Teltumbde in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli said it will not interfere with the Bombay court order granting bail to Teltumbde.

“We will not interfere. The petition is dismissed. However, the observations contained in the impugned judgement of the high court shall not be treated as conclusive final findings at the trial,” the apex court noted, according to PTI.

During the hearing, CJI Chandrachud enquired about the role attributable to Teltumbde due to which UAPA sections were brought into action against him.

“What is the specific role to bring UAPA sections into action? The IIT Madras event you alleged is for Dalit mobilisation. Is Dalit mobilisation preparatory act to proscribed activity?” CJI Chandrachud asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, reported Live Law.

On November 18, the Bombay High Court had granted bail to Teltumbde noting that prima facie the only case made out against him relates to alleged association with a terror group and the support given to it, for which the maximum punishment is 10 years in jail. The HC further noted that there was no evidence to show that he was an active member of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) or had indulged in any terrorist act.

The 73-year-old IIM alumnus and engineer, who was lodged at the Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai, is the third among 16 accused in the case to be released from jail and out on bail. Poet from Telangana Varavara Rao was granted bail on grounds of his health, lawyer Sudha Bhardwaj had secured regular bail.

The NIA had arrested the prominent Dalit activist and writer in April 2020 accusing him of links to the Bhima-Koregaon violence.