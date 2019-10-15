Elgar Parishad case: Bombay HC turns down bail plea of three activists arrested for alleged Maoist links

All three and a number of other accused have been booked under provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

In a major setback for activists arrested by the Pune Police in connection with the Elgar Parishad case in August last year, the Bombay High Court rejected their bail plea on Tuesday. Activists Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and Sudha Bharadwaj were arrested for their alleged links with the banned CPI-Maoist.

The Pune Police had initially placed the accused under house arrest in August last year. However, on October 26, they were taken to police custody after their bail please were rejected by a sessions court. Activists had approached the High Court for bail last year.

All three and a number of other accused have been booked under provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code. The case was first lodged against them in January 2018, after the Elgar Parishad was held on December 31, 2017, which allegedly led to violence in Pune’s Koregaon-Bhima village the very next day.

The police has accused the trio of having links with Maoists and allegedly working against the government. The three have however maintained that there was no evidence against them to support the police version that they were creating a ‘war-like’ situation against the government.

Earlier this month, the Bombay High Court had reserved its order on the bail plea of three activists in connection with the case.

Last year in October, a Pune court rejected the bail bail of Bharadwaj, after which, she knocked the door of the Bombay High Court. Arguing on her behalf, advocate Yug Chaudhry had told the court that she was arrested on the basis of documents that were seized from the hard disk of other accused. “Not a single document relied by police was from any of her electronic device,” Chaudhry told the court, as per The Indian Express.