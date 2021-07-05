Elgar Parishad case: Activist Stan Swamy, arrested under anti-terror law, dies at 84

Swamy was admitted to the private hospital in May and was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit. (PTI)

Tribal rights activist Stan Swamy, who was arrested under the anti-terror law in the Elgar Parishad case and was undergoing treatment in a Mumbai hospital, passed away this afternoon at the age of 84. Stan Swamy was on ventilator support as his condition deteriorated in the last few days. His lawyer today informed the Bombay High Court that Swamy, a Jesuit priest, passed away at the Holy Family Hospital around 1.30 pm today.

Earlier today, his lawyer had moved the High Court seeking an urgent hearing on his medical bail plea. The court was to hear the appeal tomorrow.

Swamy was admitted to the private hospital in May and was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit.

The activist was arrested on October 8 last year and was kept in Taloja central jail. He was shifted to the Holy Family hospital on May 30 after the High Court order.

According to reports, Swamy had filed a fresh bail application last week in the High Court where he challenged the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) provision which imposes stricter conditions for the accused’s bail.

Earlier, Swamy had sought bail on the grounds of the COVID-19 pandemic and Parkinson’s disease.

In May, the 84-year-old activist appeared before the High Court through video conferencing from Taloja jail where he had told the court about his deteriorating health condition.