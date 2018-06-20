Elevated to Cabinet minister rank, Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri wants cow ministry set up in Madhya Pradesh

Cow shelters in the state could be roped in for the everyday functioning of the ministry, he said. (PTI)

Almost a week after he was elevated to the rank of a cabinet minister by the Madhya Pradesh government, chairman of the Cow Protection Board Akhileshwaranand Giri has suggested that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state set up a separate Cow ministry, a step that he believes will act as an inspiration not just to other states, but to coming generations as well.

Giri said that cows in the state must be taken care of just the way the chief minister looked after the cattle at his home. Suggesting that the state government form a cow ministry, he said that this would help create a “golden Madhya Pradesh” and will also be an example for other states to follow.

Giri further said that if Rajasthan could have a ‘Directorate of Gauseva’, then there should not be any problem in the formation of a cow ministry in MP as this would also be for the benefit of the people. He also said that cow shelters in the state could be roped in for the everyday functioning of the ministry.

He felt that classification of cows under Animal Husbandry department along with other animals must be stopped and brought under the domain of the cow ministry. Giri further suggested that 96,000 square kilometres of jungle in the state could be the resting place for cows. As per Giri’s suggestions, the forest department would have to follow the policies of the cow ministry.

Claiming that Opposition has also supported his stand, Giri said he was ready to face criticism as long as they do not say anything against the livelihoods of those protecting cows. Hitting out at Digvijay Singh for his comments calling cow protectors as frauds, Giri said there is “no bigger a fraud” than the senior Congress leader himself.