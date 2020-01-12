Elephant and dragon can dance together: Chinese envoy on India-China relations

Published: January 12, 2020 10:20:32 PM

Noting that Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore had a profound impact on China, he said that it is possible for both the countries to go beyond the bilateral scope with a positive and open attitude.

The diplomat said China and India can join hands to contribute to the process of multi-polarity and safeguard the interests of developing countries.

Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Sunday said the relations between the neighbouring countries have entered a “sound stage”, and he hoped that the elephant and the dragon can dance together. Speaking at the Chinese New Year celebrations here, Weidong said the two countries will work together to enhance mutual understanding and friendship.

The envoy said that peaceful co-existence is needed for economic development and cooperation. Noting that Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore had a profound impact on China, he said that it is possible for both the countries to go beyond the bilateral scope with a positive and open attitude. “The elephant and the dragon can dance together,” Weidong said. He said that China is committed to peaceful development and opposes unilateralism and hegemonies.

