Congress presidential polls: 5 party MPs write to Madhusudan Mistry expressing concern over ‘transparency’

Five Congress Members of Parliament (MPs) have written to AICC central election authority chief Madhusudan Mistry expressing concern about the “transparency and fairness” of the party chief’s election. They said that the list of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates be provided to all electors and potential candidates, PTI reported.

In a joint letter to Mistry on September 6, Congress’s Lok Sabha members Manish Tewari, Karti Chidambaram, Shashi Tharoor, Pradyut Bordoloi and Abdul Khaleque said that the list must be available in order to verify who is entitled to nominate a candidate and who can vote.

The MPs also said that the electors and candidates cannot be expected to go to all 28 PCCs and nine union territorial units to verify the electoral rolls.

“In case the CEA (Central Election Authority) has any concerns with respect to releasing the electoral rolls publicly, it must put in place a mechanism to securely share this information with all electors and potential candidates,” the letter said.

“It is unfortunate that an erroneous interpretation is being given to our demand of releasing electoral rolls. We are not suggesting that any internal document of the party should be released in a manner that may give an opportunity to those who wish us ill to misuse the information contained therein,” the MPs said.

The five MPs in the letter said that before the commencement of the nomination process, the party’s CEA must provide the list of the delegates that make up the electoral college, adding that providing the list will remove unwarranted arbitrariness.

“As long as this demand is met, our concern about transparency – a sine qua non in any free and fair election – will be met,” the letter said.

Meanwhile, PTI, quoting sources said that Tharoor and Bordoloi had also written separate letters to Mistry earlier eeking publication of electoral rolls.

Notably, Tharoor and Tewari were among the G-23 leaders who had written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in 2020 asking for sweeping organisational changes. The Thiruvananthapuram MP is contemplating running for the post of the Congress party president.

However, Mistry has maintained that the election is held in a free, fair and transparent manner, adding that the electoral rolls cannot be made public according to the party’s constitution, however, it can be provided to those contesting elections.

The letter was written on the day when the Congress party had launched its ambitious 3,500 km ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in an attempt to revive the grand-old party.

Meanwhile, the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday at a press conference said that he has decided on whether he will take up the party’s presidency or not but did not reveal his plans, adding that if he doesn’t stand for the position, he will answer then.

The notification for the Congress president’s election will be out on September 22, and the election, if required, will be held on October 17. Results will be out on October 19.