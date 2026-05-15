Congress on Friday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre raised petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre each across the country, accusing the government of starting ‘vasooli’ or extortion once Assembly elections were over. The party said the fuel hike showed that the Modi government was quick to burden ordinary citizens after the conclusion of Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory. Congress leaders framed the move as proof that the government was ignoring public hardship while using elections as a shield against unpopular decisions.

In a sharp statement, Congress said, “Inflation Man Modi has once again unleashed the whip on the public today. Petrol and diesel have been increased by 3-3 rupees. Meanwhile, CNG prices have also been raised by 2 rupees. Elections over – Modi’s extortion begins.” The party used the phrase “Modi ki vasooli shuru” to suggest that the government was now passing on costs to consumers after the polls were completed.

'महंगाई मैन' मोदी ने आज फिर जनता पर हंटर चलाया. • पेट्रोल और डीजल 3-3 रुपए महंगा कर दिया गया

• वहीं, CNG के दाम भी 2 रुपए बढ़ा दिए गए चुनाव खत्म – मोदी की वसूली शुरू — Congress (@INCIndia) May 15, 2026

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh warns on ‘inflation’

Jairam Ramesh also hit out at the Centre, saying the fuel hike would deepen inflation and hurt growth at a time when global energy prices are already under pressure because of the West Asia crisis. He argued that the party had repeatedly urged the government to pass on earlier declines in international crude prices to Indian consumers, but that domestic rates were not reduced when oil was cheaper. According to him, consumers were “fleeced” during those periods.

Ramesh added the latest rise came just as international oil prices were climbing because of the war in West Asia, which he linked to the policies and alliances of the United States and Israel. He warned that the increase in fuel and commercial LPG prices would push inflation closer to 6 percent this financial year and said growth estimates would likely be cut. His comments sought to connect the fuel hike not just to consumer pain but also to a broader slowdown in the economy.

The criticism was not limited to Congress. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also attacked the Centre, saying Prime Minister Modi had failed in managing international relations during the crisis. His remarks added to the political pressure on the government, with opposition leaders trying to present the fuel hike as a sign of weak leadership and poor crisis management. The common theme across these reactions was that the government had allowed global turbulence to translate into higher domestic pain.

Akhilesh Yadav takes swipe at Centre

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also took a swipe at the Centre, using social media to mock the government’s austerity messaging at a time of rising fuel costs. He shared a political cartoon showing him riding a bicycle past a billboard that read, “Spend less on petrol: PM,” and captioned it, “Aage badhna hai to cycle hi vikalp hai”- implying that the bicycle was the only sensible option left for citizens. The post was a pointed political jab at the Prime Minister’s recent call for citizens to cut fuel use and adopt austerity.

‘Petrol-Diesel price rise reflects global trends, not supply crisis’ – What Hardeep Singh Puri said

The opposition backlash came even as the Centre maintained that India has adequate fuel supplies and no shortage of petroleum products despite global volatility. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said at the CII Annual Business Summit 2026 that India had ensured uninterrupted supplies of petrol, diesel and LPG despite supply shocks, and argued that fuel prices had largely remained stable since 2022 because of strong policy coordination. The government’s line is that the price revision reflects global crude trends, not a supply crisis at home.

Still, opposition parties are likely to keep focusing on the political timing of the hike, especially since the increase came after elections were over and amid wider public concern about inflation. With petrol, diesel and CNG all becoming costlier at once, the opposition appears determined to keep pressure on the Centre over the burden being shifted onto ordinary consumers.