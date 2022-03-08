Elections 2022 LIVE: Exit polls predict BJP in UP, AAP in Punjab; hung Houses likely in Goa and Uttarakhand

Assembly Elections 2022 Results, Exit Polls Live Updates: Exit polls published by media houses on Monday after the final phase voting have predicted a comfortable victory for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. While the BJP is expected to sweep Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand are expected to witness a neck-and-neck fight between the BJP and the Congress, signalling the possibility of hung Houses in the two small states. The counting of votes for all five states — UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — will take place on March 10.
In Uttar Pradesh, most pollsters barring two forecast that the ruling BJP may suffer losses but will still cross the half-way mark of 202 comfortably and retain power, bucking a trend of nearly four decades. The state has not returned a government to power since 1985. The minor gains predicted for the SP-RLD alliance are expected to come from a loss of seat share of the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party.
According to the exit polls, the Samajwadi Party may make some major gains as compared to its 2017 tally, but will still fall way short of the half-way majority mark in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the BSP and the Congress may be left struggling in single-digit marks.
If the exit poll predictions hold true and the AAP manages to win Punjab, the outcome has the potential to trigger a churning in Indian politics, especially in the Opposition space as no other party barring the BJP and the Congress are in power in more than one state now.