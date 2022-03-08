Elections 2022 LIVE: Exit polls predict BJP in UP, AAP in Punjab; hung Houses likely in Goa and Uttarakhand

Live

Assembly Elections 2022 Results, Exit Polls Live Updates: Exit polls published by media houses on Monday after the final phase voting have predicted a comfortable victory for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. While the BJP is expected to sweep Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand are expected to witness a neck-and-neck fight between the BJP and the Congress, signalling the possibility of hung Houses in the two small states. The counting of votes for all five states — UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — will take place on March 10.

In Uttar Pradesh, most pollsters barring two forecast that the ruling BJP may suffer losses but will still cross the half-way mark of 202 comfortably and retain power, bucking a trend of nearly four decades. The state has not returned a government to power since 1985. The minor gains predicted for the SP-RLD alliance are expected to come from a loss of seat share of the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

