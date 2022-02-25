Elections 2022 LIVE: Yogi offers prayers at Ayodhya temple, bigwigs to address rallies as campaigning for fifth phase ends today

With the campaigning for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to end today, several top leaders from the BJP and other parties are scheduled to hold rallies in the state today. 60 assembly seats of the 11 districts of Amethi, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Barabanki, Chitrakoot, Gonda, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Shrawasti and Sultanpur will vote on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Congress for practicing dynastic politics. Speaking at a rally in Amethi, he said, “Parivarvaadis are so far from ground reality that they cannot see what is happening on the ground. They want to come in authority to increase their family’s power and rule over you like kings. Our power is not bahubali/mafia, but UP public.”
At the Prayagraj rally, Modi mocked the poll promises of the rivals on employment and said while only two lakh jobs were provided in 10 years before 2017 in Uttar Pradesh on the basis of “favouritism and bundle of notes”, the Yogi Adityanath government generated five lakh government jobs in as many years with complete transparency. BSP ruled UP from 2007-12 while Akhilesh Yadav was in power in the state from 2012-17.